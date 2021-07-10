-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Sean O'Hair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, O'Hair had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, O'Hair hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, O'Hair chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, O'Hair's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 6 under for the round.
-
-