  • Seamus Power shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power lands his 166-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power's pin-high tee shot leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power lands his 166-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.