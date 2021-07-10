-
Seamus Power shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power's pin-high tee shot leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power lands his 166-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Power had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Power's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
