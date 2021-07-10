-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 235 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
