Scott Piercy putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 11th, Scott Piercy's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
At the 561-yard 11th hole par-5, Piercy hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the day.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
