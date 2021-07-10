  • Scott Harrington shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hits his 169-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Scott Harrington's tight tee shot leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hits his 169-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.