Scott Harrington shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Harrington's tight tee shot leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hits his 169-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Harrington hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Harrington had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
