  • Scott Brown shoots 8-under 63 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Brown makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown rolls in birdie putt at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Brown makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole.