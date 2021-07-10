In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Brown's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Brown hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown had a 231 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Brown hit his 96 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Brown's 187 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Brown had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Brown's 200 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 8 under for the round.