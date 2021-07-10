In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Sam Ryder got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sam Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Ryder's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Ryder hit his 226 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.