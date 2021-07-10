  • Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Ryan Moore in the third round at the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore lands his 193-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Ryan Moore's strong second leads to birdie at John Deere

