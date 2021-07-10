-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Ryan Moore in the third round at the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore's strong second leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore lands his 193-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, and Cameron Champ; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.
At the par-5 second, Ryan Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Moore hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Moore's 195 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
