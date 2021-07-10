-
Russell Henley putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Russell Henley lands his 78-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Henley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Henley's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
