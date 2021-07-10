  • Russell Henley putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Russell Henley lands his 78-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Russell Henley lands his 78-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.