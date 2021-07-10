Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Sloan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

Sloan hit his tee shot 226 yards to the native area on the 432-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sloan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.