Rob Oppenheim shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Rob Oppenheim makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rob Oppenheim makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Rob Oppenheim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Oppenheim's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oppenheim had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Oppenheim's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
