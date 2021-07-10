-
Rhein Gibson putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Rhein Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gibson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gibson's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Gibson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 under for the round.
