-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello's tight tee shot yields birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 165-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Cabrera Bello's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.
-
-