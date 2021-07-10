  • Rafa Cabrera Bello posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 165-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Rafa Cabrera Bello's tight tee shot yields birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 165-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.