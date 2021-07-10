-
Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Peter Malnati's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
