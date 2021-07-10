-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's crafty chip leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire gets up-and-down from the rough on a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kizzire's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kizzire's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
-
-