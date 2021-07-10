  • Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire gets up-and-down from the rough on a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
