-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks short putt for eagle at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes a 7-foot eagle putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
-
-