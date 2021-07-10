-
Nick Watney shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Watney hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
