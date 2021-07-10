-
-
Nick Taylor putts himself to an even-par third round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Sebastián Muñoz, Chesson Hadley tied for the lead at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz and Chesson Hadley both carded 8-under 63’s to tie for the lead after 18 holes at TPC Deere Run.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Nick Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
-
-