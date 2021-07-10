-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 45th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Pereira took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pereira's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 3 under for the round.
