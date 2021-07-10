-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Michael Thompson got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Thompson's 82 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
