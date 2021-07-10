  • Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.