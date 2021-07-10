-
Michael Gellerman rebounds from poor front in third round of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gellerman finished his day tied for 45th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 13th, Michael Gellerman's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gellerman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gellerman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gellerman had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
Gellerman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 186-yard par-3 third. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gellerman's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
