Maverick McNealy delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy makes a 6-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McNealy finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Maverick McNealy hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, McNealy's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, McNealy's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.
