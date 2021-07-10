-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 10, 2021
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, NeSmith missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
