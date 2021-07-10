-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Laird chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Laird chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
-
-