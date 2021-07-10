-
Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard sinks 17-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard makes a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Hubbard hit his 101 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
