Luke List shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List rolls in 14-foot birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Luke List makes a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, List hit his 114 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
List got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.
