Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover uses nice approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover hits his 142-yard approach from a fairway bunker 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Glover hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Glover's 149 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
