Kyle Stanley shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Stanley hit his 221 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
