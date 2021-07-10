-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Tway hit his drive 380 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
