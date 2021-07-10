-
Kevin Na shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na chips it tight to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Scott Brown, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Na chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Na's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Na missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Na to 4 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
