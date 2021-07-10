-
-
John Senden shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
John Senden hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Senden had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Senden chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Senden had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Senden missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Senden to 1 under for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 over for the round.
-
-