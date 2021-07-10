-
John Huh shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Huh hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Huh's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.
