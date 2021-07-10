-
Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Herman hit his 121 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 13th, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
After a 362 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
