Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Vegas had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Vegas hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
