Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Dufner's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Dufner's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
