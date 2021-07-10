-
-
J.J. Spaun comes back from a rocky start in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, J.J. Spaun lands his 145-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, J.J. Spaun hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
-
-