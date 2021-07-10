-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander holes 11-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander sinks an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 10th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Norlander hit his 102 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
-
-