Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III sinks 18-foot birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Harold Varner III makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Varner III hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
