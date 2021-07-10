-
-
Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda's approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda lands his 75-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lebioda's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
Lebioda got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lebioda's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lebioda's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
-
-