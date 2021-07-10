  • Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda lands his 75-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda's approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda lands his 75-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.