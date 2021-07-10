-
Greg Chalmers shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Greg Chalmers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 4 over for the round.
