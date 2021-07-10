-
Doug Ghim rebounds from poor front in third round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Doug Ghim reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim lands his 218-yard second shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ghim finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Doug Ghim hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ghim's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
