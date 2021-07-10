  • David Hearn putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, David Hearn lands his 108-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

