David Hearn putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Hearn's tight approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, David Hearn lands his 108-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, David Hearn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 eighth, David Hearn's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Hearn to 3 under for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hearn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hearn had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
