Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger uses nice approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger lands his 114-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Berger chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Berger hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 3 under for the round.
At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 4 under for the round.
