D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
D.J. Trahan reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan lands his 223-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Trahan's 191 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trahan had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
