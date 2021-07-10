  • D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan lands his 223-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    D.J. Trahan reaches in two to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan lands his 223-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.