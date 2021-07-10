-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie lands his 164-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Reavie's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Reavie's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 2 under for the round.
