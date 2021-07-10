  • Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie lands his 164-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie lands his 164-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.