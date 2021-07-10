-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2021
Highlights
Chesson Hadley throws a dart to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hits his 170-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hadley's tee shot went 118 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
Hadley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
