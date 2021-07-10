-
Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert dials in tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert lands his 228-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Seiffert hit his 222 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 12th, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
