  • Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert lands his 228-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Chase Seiffert dials in tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert lands his 228-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.