Charles Howell III putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Howell III finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 13th, Charles Howell III's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Howell III had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
