Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Camilo Villegas' tight tee shot results in birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas sends a 138-yard tee shot 5-feet from the cup on the par-3 16th hole. He would go on to make birdie.
Camilo Villegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-5 second, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Villegas's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
