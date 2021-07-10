  • Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas sends a 138-yard tee shot 5-feet from the cup on the par-3 16th hole. He would go on to make birdie.
    Camilo Villegas' tight tee shot results in birdie at John Deere

