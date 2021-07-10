-
Cameron Percy putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 37th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Cameron Percy had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Percy hit his 71 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Percy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 109 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Percy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
